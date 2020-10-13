Doors open again at Yorkton RCMP detachment after coronavirus case

Send this page to someone via email

Temporary restrictions for non-emergency matters have been lifted by the Yorkton RCMP detachment.

Public access for regular employment criminal record checks and civil fingerprinting services resumed Tuesday after a front-line officer at the detachment tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month.

The officer immediately isolated and close contacts — 14 officers and six civilian employees — were placed under mandatory self-isolation as directed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and tested for COVID-19.

The Yorkton RCMP detachment temporarily closed its doors to the general public for non-emergency matters on Sept. 28, saying the decision was made in consultation with the SHA to support the health of the public and officers.

As of Tuesday, the doors are open if people wish to speak to an officer within the building. A plexiglass barrier is in place at the front desk and hand sanitizing stations and masks are available in the lobby.

Operational communication centres remained fully functional for emergency calls during the restrictions.

The Saskatchewan RCMP assured the public that there would be police officers in the community to respond to calls for service in a priority manner as if there was a functioning detachment.

Yorkton is approximately 180 kilometres northeast of Regina.

