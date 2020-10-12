Classes to resume at Regina high school after positive coronavirus case

Regina Public Schools says classes will resume after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

On the morning of Oct. 9, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed the school division of the positive case at Winston Knoll Collegiate. This staff member was last in the school on Oct. 6.

As a precautionary action, Regina Public School said it decided to cancel classes at Winston Knoll for the afternoon of Oct. 9.

After close contacts were identified and cleaning and disinfecting protocols were completed, the division said classes at the high school will resume as normal on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The SHA will contact any school family and staff member who may have been in close contact with the affected individual, according to a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Any students or staff experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked by SHA to contact HealthLine 811.

1:43 STF says Catholic school memo flouts health guidelines STF says Catholic school memo flouts health guidelines

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

Related News COVID-19 outbreak declared at Stanley Mission Health Centre