COVID-19 outbreak declared at Stanley Mission Health Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Stanley Mission Health Centre on Sunday.

Read more: NITHA cautions of coronavirus exposures at mass events in northern Saskatchewan

The outbreak was declared following an increased number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, said the NITHA in a press release.

Anyone who has been at the facility between Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 should self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms, say public health officials.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to call 811 to arrange for testing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Stanley Mission is located about 80 kilometres north of La Ronge.

1:37 Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe potentially exposed to COVID-19 at campaign event Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe potentially exposed to COVID-19 at campaign event

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.