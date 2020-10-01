Visitation restricted at Yorkton care home, health centre due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has restricted visitation at a Yorkton health centre and long term care home as the city grapples with three different outbreaks of COVID-19.

The SHA said visitation is being limited to compassionate reasons only at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre — where an outbreak has been declared — and the Yorkton and District Long Term Care Home.

Compassionate reasons include end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive or critical care, maternal and pediatrics and long-term care residents who have specific challenges.

No other visitors will be allowed and the SHA said the restrictions will remain in place until it is safe to lift them.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” the SHA said Thursday in a press release.

Outdoor visits in long term care homes will continue as long as it’s deemed appropriate, said the SHA.

The Yorkton Regional Health Centre and the emergency department will remain open, but the SHA is urging people to visit their family doctor for health care needs.

On Thursday, the SHA issued an alert warning the public of an increase of COVID-19 cases in Yorkton and the surrounding area.

As of Thursday morning, there are 22 cases in the area. Those who have tested positive include health care workers, students and RCMP.

Other than the health centre, COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at the Yorkton Regional High School and the Pumphouse Athletic Club, a gym where the community transmission started from, say health officers.