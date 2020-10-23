Coronavirus outbreak declared at RCMP headquarters in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday at the RCMP headquarters in Regina.

Two employees who work at the building recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to RCMP spokesperson Jessica Cantos.

“These two employees have not been in the building since last week … They’ve been in self-isolation and will remain in there until being cleared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority,” she said Friday.

Employees who work at headquarters and the support services building were encouraged on Thursday to work from home, when possible, for the remainder of the week, Cantos said.

“This allowed us to do the cleaning and disinfecting of the buildings and as well as complete contact tracing,” she said.

“The front counter remains open to the public … We’re just waiting for an update to see when things can resume back to normal for our side but for the public space inside, nothing’s changed.

“We have been preparing for this for months and we have hand sanitizing stations, disposal masks available, one-way footpaths and things like that to encourage physical distancing.”

