Canada

3 Prince Albert, Sask., police officers test positive for the coronavirus

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 1:55 pm
A generic photo of a Prince Albert police vehicle.
Prince Albert, Sask. police has now confirmed four coronavirus cases among its officers. File Photo / Global News

Three more police officers in Prince Albert, Sask., have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the force said Tuesday.

A spokesperson said they were made aware of the positive tests over the weekend and on Monday.

The officers are resting at home, the spokesperson added.

Read more: Officer with Prince Albert, Sask. police tests positive for COVID-19, force says

The Prince Albert Police Service now has four confirmed cases among its officers.

The first case was disclosed on Oct. 17 and the Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at the force the following day.

Police officials said front-line staffing has been adjusted to ensure adequate resources are on shift.

They said that all efforts will be made to ensure public safety guidelines are followed while on service calls, including COVID-19 screening questions and the use of masks and gloves as much as possible when in close contact with the public.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

The front offices at both Prince Albert police locations are temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

Both the main station and the substation underwent additional cleaning and disinfecting after the first case was confirmed, the spokesperson said.

Further cleaning is planned after the more recent cases to ensure both locations are properly sanitized, they added.

Criminal records checks and reporting of incidents including property theft, mischief or fraud will be handled over the phone where appropriate, police said.

