Global News at 10 Regina
October 19 2020 7:04pm
01:16

Divas Nightclub in Saskatoon temporarily closes after coronavirus outbreak declared

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said most of the new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatoon on Monday are linked to outbreaks at local bars.

