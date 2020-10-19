Menu

Canada

Divas Nightclub in Saskatoon temporarily closes after coronavirus outbreak declared

By David Giles Global News
Click to play video 'Footage shows packed dance floor at Saskatoon nightclub' Footage shows packed dance floor at Saskatoon nightclub
WATCH: A video of a packed dance floor at Diva’s Nightclub was posted on Snapchat’s Saskatoon Snap Map on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Divas Nightclub has temporarily closed its doors as the number of coronavirus cases associated with the club continues to rise.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said that of the 25 new cases reported in Saskatoon on Monday, most are linked to outbreaks at local bars.

The SHA declared an outbreak at Divas on Oct. 18, with three dates of possible exposure: Oct. 3, Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.

Read more: Possible COVID-19 transmission at Diva’s Nightclub in Saskatoon

A video posted on social media on Oct. 10 shows dozens of people packed on a dance floor at the nightclub.

According to Saskatchewan’s public health guidelines, all dance floors or spaces that promote congregation are prohibited in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“As most of you may have seen online these past couple weeks, a video of what appears as dancing and no social distancing in front of the bar service area was taken at Divas and has been circulating social media and causing much concern, for all of us,” Diva’s management said in a Facebook post on the weekend.

“Divas only concern has and will always be the safety and needs of our customers.”

Read more: Footage shows packed dance floor at Saskatoon nightclub despite COVID-19 protocols

Management said although they want to stay open, they are closing until they can implement new safety guidelines.

“SHA has inspected Divas establishment multiple times since reopening and approved our processes and safety measures that are currently in place.

“We agree the SHA’s measures currently in place are not working and that it’s not enough, we can and will work with them to do better. We feel we have a responsibility beyond what is required of us, and we are determined to show that.”

COVID-19 cases are also linked to the Longbranch, where an outbreak was declared on Oct. 16.

