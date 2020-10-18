Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the Saskatchewan education system.
While the province publicly declares outbreaks, the Saskatchewan Health Authority does not keep a public record of cases in schools. Listed below are known cases disclosed by Saskatchewan school divisions.
Outbreaks
Oct. 14: Pre-Cam Community School, La Ronge
Oct. 13: École Harbour Landing Elementary School, Regina
Oct. 6: Marion McVeety Elementary School, Regina
Oct. 6: University of Saskatchewan – College of Medicine, Saskatoon
Oct. 2: Holy Cross High School, Saskatoon
Sept. 27: Yorkton Regional High School, Yorkton
COVID-19 Exposures
Cando
Oct. 16: Cando Community School
Caronport
Sept. 7: Briercrest College
Foam Lake
Oct. 8: Foam Lake Elementary School (the individual was not a staff member or student, but had a connection to the school)
Indian Head
Sept. 6: Indian Head Elementary
Regina
Oct. 14: Ethel Milliken School
Oct. 13: École Harbour Landing School
Oct. 9: Winston Knoll Collegiate
Oct. 7: Marion McVeety School
Prince Albert
Oct. 11: École St. Anne School
La Ronge
Oct. 14: Pre-Cam Community School
LLoydmister
Oct. 9: École St. Thomas
Oct. 9: St. Mary’s Elementary School
Lumsden
Sept. 20: Lumsden High School
Martensville
Sept. 21: Valley Manor Elementary School
Moose Jaw
Oct. 3: Central Collegiate
Oct. 1: Prince Arthur Community School
Moosomin
Sept. 22: McNaughton High School
Saskatoon
Oct. 16: St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School
Oct. 15: Bishop Murray High School
Oct. 13: Evan Hardy Collegiate
Oct. 12: Father Vachon School
Oct. 3: Holy Cross High School
Oct. 2: Chief Whitecap School
Oct. 2: Holy Cross High School
Oct. 2: Walter Murray Collegiate
Sept. 25: Holy Cross High School
Sept. 21: Colette Bourgonje School
Sept. 21: James L. Alexander School
Sept 16: Bethlehem Catholic School
Sept. 16: St. Mark School
Sept. 16: Bethlehem Catholic High School
Sept. 14: St. Joseph High School
Sept. 14: École St. Peter School
Sept. 13: Holy Cross High School
Warman
Oct. 14: Warman High School
Yorkton
Sept. 30: St. Alphonsus Elementary School
Sept. 27: Yorkton Regional High School
This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.
