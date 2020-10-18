Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the Saskatchewan education system.

While the province publicly declares outbreaks, the Saskatchewan Health Authority does not keep a public record of cases in schools. Listed below are known cases disclosed by Saskatchewan school divisions.

Outbreaks

Oct. 14: Pre-Cam Community School, La Ronge

Oct. 13: École Harbour Landing Elementary School, Regina

Oct. 6: Marion McVeety Elementary School, Regina

Oct. 6: University of Saskatchewan – College of Medicine, Saskatoon

Oct. 2: Holy Cross High School, Saskatoon

Sept. 27: Yorkton Regional High School, Yorkton

COVID-19 Exposures

Cando

Oct. 16: Cando Community School

Caronport

Sept. 7: Briercrest College

Foam Lake

Oct. 8: Foam Lake Elementary School (the individual was not a staff member or student, but had a connection to the school)

Indian Head

Sept. 6: Indian Head Elementary

Regina

Oct. 14: Ethel Milliken School

Oct. 13: École Harbour Landing School

Oct. 9: Winston Knoll Collegiate

Oct. 7: Marion McVeety School

Prince Albert

Oct. 11: École St. Anne School

La Ronge

Oct. 14: Pre-Cam Community School

LLoydmister

Oct. 9: École St. Thomas

Oct. 9: St. Mary’s Elementary School

Lumsden

Sept. 20: Lumsden High School

Martensville

Sept. 21: Valley Manor Elementary School

Moose Jaw

Oct. 3: Central Collegiate

Oct. 1: Prince Arthur Community School

Moosomin

Sept. 22: McNaughton High School

Saskatoon

Oct. 16: St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School

Oct. 15: Bishop Murray High School

Oct. 13: Evan Hardy Collegiate

Oct. 12: Father Vachon School

Oct. 3: Holy Cross High School

Oct. 2: Chief Whitecap School

Oct. 2: Holy Cross High School

Oct. 2: Walter Murray Collegiate

Sept. 25: Holy Cross High School

Sept. 21: Colette Bourgonje School

Sept. 21: James L. Alexander School

Sept 16: Bethlehem Catholic School

Sept. 16: St. Mark School

Sept. 16: Bethlehem Catholic High School

Sept. 14: St. Joseph High School

Sept. 14: École St. Peter School

Sept. 13: Holy Cross High School

Warman

Oct. 14: Warman High School

Yorkton

Sept. 30: St. Alphonsus Elementary School

Sept. 27: Yorkton Regional High School

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced.