Health

Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Click to play video 'Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says' Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says
A Saskatoon biochemist recommends pool testing for the novel coronavirus once students go back to school.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the Saskatchewan education system.

While the province publicly declares outbreaks, the Saskatchewan Health Authority does not keep a public record of cases in schools. Listed below are known cases disclosed by Saskatchewan school divisions.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

Outbreaks

Oct. 14: Pre-Cam Community School, La Ronge

Oct. 13: École Harbour Landing Elementary School, Regina

Oct. 6: Marion McVeety Elementary School, Regina

Oct. 6: University of Saskatchewan – College of Medicine, Saskatoon

Oct. 2: Holy Cross High School, Saskatoon

Sept. 27: Yorkton Regional High School, Yorkton

COVID-19 Exposures

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Sask. government releases its Safe Schools Plan for fall return' Coronavirus: Sask. government releases its Safe Schools Plan for fall return
Coronavirus: Sask. government releases its Safe Schools Plan for fall return

Cando

Oct. 16: Cando Community School

Caronport

Sept. 7: Briercrest College

Foam Lake

Oct. 8: Foam Lake Elementary School (the individual was not a staff member or student, but had a connection to the school)

Indian Head

Sept. 6: Indian Head Elementary

Regina

Oct. 14: Ethel Milliken School

Oct. 13: École Harbour Landing School

Oct. 9: Winston Knoll Collegiate

Oct. 7: Marion McVeety School

Prince Albert

Oct. 11: École St. Anne School

La Ronge

Oct. 14: Pre-Cam Community School

LLoydmister

Oct. 9: École St. Thomas

Oct. 9: St. Mary’s Elementary School

Lumsden

Sept. 20: Lumsden High School

Martensville

Sept. 21: Valley Manor Elementary School

Moose Jaw

Oct. 3: Central Collegiate

Oct. 1: Prince Arthur Community School

Moosomin

Sept. 22: McNaughton High School

Click to play video 'Sask. school procedures released for teachers, students who show coronavirus symptoms' Sask. school procedures released for teachers, students who show coronavirus symptoms
Sask. school procedures released for teachers, students who show coronavirus symptoms

Saskatoon

Oct. 16: St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School

Oct. 15: Bishop Murray High School

Oct. 13: Evan Hardy Collegiate

Oct. 12: Father Vachon School

Oct. 3: Holy Cross High School

Oct. 2: Chief Whitecap School

Oct. 2: Holy Cross High School

Oct. 2: Walter Murray Collegiate

Sept. 25: Holy Cross High School

Sept. 21: Colette Bourgonje School

Sept. 21: James L. Alexander School

Sept 16: Bethlehem Catholic School

Sept. 16: St. Mark School

Sept. 16: Bethlehem Catholic High School

Sept. 14: St. Joseph High School

Sept. 14: École St. Peter School

Sept. 13: Holy Cross High School

Warman

Oct. 14: Warman High School

Yorkton

Sept. 30: St. Alphonsus Elementary School

Sept. 27: Yorkton Regional High School

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced. 

 

