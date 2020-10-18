Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

COVID-19 outbreak halts in-person, election day voting for some northern communities

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 7:55 pm
Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, voting in the provincial election will look different for Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Community voters says Elections Saskatchewan.
Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, voting in the provincial election will look different for Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Community voters says Elections Saskatchewan. Chris Young / The Canadian Press

Not all Saskatchewan residents will be able to head to the polls on Oct. 26 for Saskatchewan’s general election.

In-person advance and election day polls cannot be held safely within Peter Ballantyne First Nation communities due to a COVID-19 outbreak, says Elections Saskatchewan.

Read more: Community lockdown declared in Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation to stop COVID-19

On Sunday, the province sent out an alert through Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Communication Centre alerting the affected areas of the change.

Elections Saskatchewan says the decision was made in consultation with Chief Peter Beatty and council along with public health officials.

Extraordinary voting will be offered to residents of these communities, but residents must apply within the next two days.

Story continues below advertisement

FULL COVERAGE: 2020 Saskatchewan Election

Trending Stories

“This will be your only opportunity to get a ballot,” Elections Saskatchewan said in a statement.

Affected areas include Southend, Deschambault Lake, Pelican Narrows, Sandy Bay, Amisk Lake (not including Denare Beach), Sturgeon Landing and Kinoosao.

Residents — members and non-members — of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation communities must call Elections Saskatchewan at 1 (866) 351-0040 before Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. to apply for extraordinary voting.

Read more: Saskatchewan will shut down parts of economy should daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise

More information on how to apply is available online at Elections Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan’s 29th general election is on Oct. 26.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan election 2020: Moe, Meili have opposing views on engaging with Indigenous communities' Saskatchewan election 2020: Moe, Meili have opposing views on engaging with Indigenous communities
Saskatchewan election 2020: Moe, Meili have opposing views on engaging with Indigenous communities
