COVID-19 outbreak halts in-person, election day voting for some northern communities

Not all Saskatchewan residents will be able to head to the polls on Oct. 26 for Saskatchewan’s general election.

In-person advance and election day polls cannot be held safely within Peter Ballantyne First Nation communities due to a COVID-19 outbreak, says Elections Saskatchewan.

On Sunday, the province sent out an alert through Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Communication Centre alerting the affected areas of the change.

Elections Saskatchewan says the decision was made in consultation with Chief Peter Beatty and council along with public health officials.

Extraordinary voting will be offered to residents of these communities, but residents must apply within the next two days.

“This will be your only opportunity to get a ballot,” Elections Saskatchewan said in a statement.

Affected areas include Southend, Deschambault Lake, Pelican Narrows, Sandy Bay, Amisk Lake (not including Denare Beach), Sturgeon Landing and Kinoosao.

Residents — members and non-members — of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation communities must call Elections Saskatchewan at 1 (866) 351-0040 before Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. to apply for extraordinary voting.

More information on how to apply is available online at Elections Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan’s 29th general election is on Oct. 26.

