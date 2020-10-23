In-person voting restrictions lifted for most of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Most people in Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) communities will now be able to cast their vote in person on election day in Saskatchewan.

PBCN declared a lockdown on Oct. 7 to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and non-PBCN band members and non-residents were not be allowed to enter the communities.

Restrictions on advance and election day polls were put in place on Oct. 18 due to the lockdown and affected voters were instead offered extraordinary voting.

On Thursday, Elections Saskatchewan said most election day polls will be reinstated.

Travel restrictions were lifted on Oct. 20 for all PBCN communities, with the exception of Southend.

Elections Saskatchewan officials said PBCN Chief Peter Beatty advised them that regular election polls can go ahead in communities where the lockdown was no longer in effect.

Eligible voters in those communities who did not apply for extraordinary voting can attend polls on Oct. 26, but Elections Saskatchewan said only the following polls will be reinstated on election day:

Poll 2 — Irene Olson Memorial School, Kinasoo First Nation

Polls 21, 22, 23 — Community Band Hall, Pelican Narrows First Nation

Polls 24, 25 — Gary Morin Memorial Hall, Sandy Bay

Poll 33 — Joe Michel Recreation Centre, Sturgeon Landing

Polls 36A, 36B — Deschambeault Lake Band Office, Deschambeault Lake

Advance polls will also be open until Oct. 24 in Creighton and Lac La Ronge.

Elections Saskatchewan said ballots are on the way for those voters who did apply for extraordinary voting.

Saskatchewan’s 29th general election is on Oct. 26.