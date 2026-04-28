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3 comments

  1. Anonymous
    April 28, 2026 at 6:31 pm

    It’s about time. Saint John and the surrounding areas have been starting to look like a third world country due to the amount of trash along roads. People who came here seem to think littering is acceptable because it was normal where they came. Absolutely not acceptable in out city or province.

  2. Try This
    April 28, 2026 at 5:35 pm

    Littering in the national parks is $2,000. Handing out 0 fines and a penalty of only $50 is not going to discourage people from littering.

    While you are at it, make bylaw penalties for riding bicycles/stand up scooters on the sidewalk stiffer. Another bicycle driver was killed recently. No information, but I see them driving through crosswalks, red lights, wrong way and otherwise oblivious to their own safety constantly (where I am) Nothing is done about it, until someone gets hurt, then they try to blame the car.

  3. Christopher Hinks
    April 28, 2026 at 5:27 pm

    Too many south asians

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Canada

New nuisance bylaw means stiffer fines for littering in Saint John

By Owen Starling and Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted April 28, 2026 4:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saint John cracks down on littering by increasing fines'
Saint John cracks down on littering by increasing fines
As more Saint Johners head outside this spring, so does the litter and so do the fines. A nuisance by-law rolled out earlier this year means tossing trash in public spaces could cost thousands of dollars. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
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Saint John has changed its littering fines in an attempt to crack down on nuisance behaviour.

The change comes as the city combined several bylaws earlier this year into one nuisance bylaw, covering acts such as littering, vandalism, loitering, and public urination or defecation.

The fine for littering had been a maximum of $50 for more than two decades. Now, people caught littering could face the $50 fine if it is paid within 45 days, but any delays could increase the cost from $140 all the way up to $2,100.

Residents are hopeful it will lead to a cleaner city.

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“It just doesn’t make our city look nice. It doesn’t make it look clean,” says Olivia Clements about garbage. “It makes it just look like it’s a dump.”

“Down by the port, there are a lot of animals in there and it gets in there,” says Brieanne Pugh. “People litter in there and then the animals die, birds can choke on it.”

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Travis Baxter, the city’s solid waste manager, says he’s just asking that “people utilize the receptacles around.”

“We have approximately 180 pole baskets and bins across the city, 115 of those come within the south central peninsula,” noted Baxter.

Despite deciding to increase the penalties, the city says no littering fines were handed out in 2025, and none have been issued so far this year.

“Education and voluntary compliance are priority number one. Enforcement is truly the last step that we would prefer to take,” says Baxter.

One resident believes more garbage cans throughout the city could help decrease littering.

“There are enough garbage in more public areas but there are other areas that do not have … enough garbage bins in my experience,” says Sarah Elshazli.

Baxter says the city welcomes citizen requests for more bins in specific areas.

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