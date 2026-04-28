New nuisance bylaw means stiffer fines for littering in Saint John

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Saint John has changed its littering fines in an attempt to crack down on nuisance behaviour.

The change comes as the city combined several bylaws earlier this year into one nuisance bylaw, covering acts such as littering, vandalism, loitering, and public urination or defecation.

The fine for littering had been a maximum of $50 for more than two decades. Now, people caught littering could face the $50 fine if it is paid within 45 days, but any delays could increase the cost from $140 all the way up to $2,100.

Residents are hopeful it will lead to a cleaner city.

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“It just doesn’t make our city look nice. It doesn’t make it look clean,” says Olivia Clements about garbage. “It makes it just look like it’s a dump.”

“Down by the port, there are a lot of animals in there and it gets in there,” says Brieanne Pugh. “People litter in there and then the animals die, birds can choke on it.”

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Travis Baxter, the city’s solid waste manager, says he’s just asking that “people utilize the receptacles around.”

“We have approximately 180 pole baskets and bins across the city, 115 of those come within the south central peninsula,” noted Baxter.

Despite deciding to increase the penalties, the city says no littering fines were handed out in 2025, and none have been issued so far this year.

“Education and voluntary compliance are priority number one. Enforcement is truly the last step that we would prefer to take,” says Baxter.

One resident believes more garbage cans throughout the city could help decrease littering.

“There are enough garbage in more public areas but there are other areas that do not have … enough garbage bins in my experience,” says Sarah Elshazli.

Baxter says the city welcomes citizen requests for more bins in specific areas.