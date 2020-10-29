Student at Regina elementary school tests positive for the coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A classroom at École Wascana Plains School in Regina is moving to remote learning after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Regina Public Schools (RPS) said it was informed of the positive test on Oct. 28 by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The decision to move to remote learning was made for the safety of students and staff, RPS said Thursday. It will remain in place until Nov. 9.

RPS said it will directly contact the affected families regarding the classroom closure and the move to remote learning.

The SHA will contact the families of students and staff members who may have been in close contact with the infected student, RPS said.

A close contact is someone who was being within two metres (six feet) of someone for a cumulative 15 minutes.

RPS says any staff members, students or family members showing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay at home and contact HealthLine 811.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

