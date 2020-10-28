Coronavirus cases reported at 2 Saskatoon elementary schools

Positive coronavirus cases have been reported at two elementary schools in Saskatoon.
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said it was informed Tuesday of two positive cases in individuals at St. Volodymyr School.
The school division said there is also a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at École St. Peter School.
GSCS said classes at both schools will continue as scheduled.
As per GSCS policy, it is not releasing whether the infected individuals are students or staff.
GSCS said it is working with public health to inform parents and caregivers at both schools.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is undertaking contact tracing, according to the school division.View link »
