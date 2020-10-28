Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus cases reported at 2 Saskatoon elementary schools

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 11:00 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Premier Moe urges people to reevaluate conduct amid rise in cases' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan Premier Moe urges people to reevaluate conduct amid rise in cases
WATCH: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Tuesday said it was time for people to re-evaluate their daily conduct, including whether they’re wearing masks and abiding by public gathering limits.

Positive coronavirus cases have been reported at two elementary schools in Saskatoon.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said it was informed Tuesday of two positive cases in individuals at St. Volodymyr School.

Read more: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

The school division said there is also a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at École St. Peter School.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

GSCS said classes at both schools will continue as scheduled.

As per GSCS policy, it is not releasing whether the infected individuals are students or staff.

Read more: COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon

Story continues below advertisement

GSCS said it is working with public health to inform parents and caregivers at both schools.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is undertaking contact tracing, according to the school division.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan Health AuthoritySaskatoon NewsGreater Saskatoon Catholic SchoolsGSCScovid-19 saskatoon schoolsÉcole St. Peter SchoolSt. Volodymyr School
Flyers
More weekly flyers