Coronavirus cases reported at 2 Saskatoon elementary schools

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Positive coronavirus cases have been reported at two elementary schools in Saskatoon.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said it was informed Tuesday of two positive cases in individuals at St. Volodymyr School.

Read more: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

The school division said there is also a positive COVID-19 case in an individual at École St. Peter School.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

GSCS said classes at both schools will continue as scheduled.

As per GSCS policy, it is not releasing whether the infected individuals are students or staff.

Story continues below advertisement

GSCS said it is working with public health to inform parents and caregivers at both schools.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is undertaking contact tracing, according to the school division.