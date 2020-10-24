Menu

Canada

SHA to declare COVID-19 outbreak in Saskatoon high school: school division

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 8:43 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority will declare a COVID-19 outbreak at Marion M. Graham Collegiate, according to the school division.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will declare a COVID-19 outbreak at Marion M. Graham Collegiate after two students tested positive, according to the school division.

A press release, sent out on Saturday evening, said the health authority informed the school division earlier in the day and that the division has now notified the entire school community.

The release also said a single student at another high school, Centennial Collegiate, also tested positive.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Regina schools

Contact tracing is underway at both schools.

The school board is not cancelling any classes. The release said classes will resume on Tuesday, since Monday was already scheduled for professional development.

Fifteen students have tested positive at 14 schools in the public division. Only Marion Graham Collegiate has two cases.

CoronavirusSaskatchewan CoronavirusCovid19Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan Health AuthorityOutbreakSchool OutbreakMarion M. Graham CollegiateSaskatchewan school
