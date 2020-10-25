COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at St. Joseph High School, says Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

The school division was informed of the case on Saturday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“We are working with public health, and parents and caregivers have been informed,” GSCS spokesperson Derrick Kunz said.

“The SHA is conducting contact tracing. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled.”

To protect the privacy of the individual who tested positive, the GSCS says it will not disclose if the person is a student or staff member.

