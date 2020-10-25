Menu

Health

COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 5:14 pm
The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said a case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in an individual in St. Joseph High School.
Files / Global News

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at St. Joseph High School, says Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

The school division was informed of the case on Saturday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

“We are working with public health, and parents and caregivers have been informed,” GSCS spokesperson Derrick Kunz said.

“The SHA is conducting contact tracing. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled.”

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

To protect the privacy of the individual who tested positive, the GSCS says it will not disclose if the person is a student or staff member.

