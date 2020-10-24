Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 Regina schools

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 12:54 pm
COVID-19 outbreaks were declared on Friday at Kitchener Community Elementary School and Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School. File

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 Regina schools.

Both outbreaks were declared on Friday at Kitchener Community Elementary School and Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School.

Read more: Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks

According to Regina Catholic Schools, two positive cases have been identified at  Dr. LeBoldus Catholic High School.

The SHA advised the school of the positive cases on Friday through a letter.

Anyone identified as a contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case will be contacted by public health, said the SHA.

“If anyone develops symptoms, please self-isolate at home and call HealthLine at 811 as soon as possible to arrange for COVID-19 testing,” the SHA said.

Read more: Increased, untraceable COVID-19 spread in Saskatoon, say health officials

Regina Catholic Schools said it would provide more information when it becomes available.

No further details were provided at this time regarding the cases at Kitchener Community Elementary School.

Since schools reopened, there have been five COVID-19 outbreaks in Regina schools. They include:

  • Oct. 6: Marion McVeety Elementary School
  • Oct. 13: Ecole Harbour Landing Elementary School
  • Oct. 14: Ethel Milliken Elementary School
  • Oct. 23: Kitchener Community Elementary School
  • Oct. 23: Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak declared at RCMP headquarters in Regina

According to the SHA, an outbreak declaration is used by public health to mobilize and coordinate a response to the infection. It is not necessarily an indicator of risk to the public.

Outbreaks are declared when two or more people test positive for COVID-19 and are all linked to a specific non-household setting or event within a specific time period.

Group testing key to early coronavirus detection in Sask. schools, biochemist says
