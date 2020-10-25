COVID-19 outbreak declared at third Saskatoon nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a third nightclub in Saskatoon within two weeks.

The latest outbreak was declared at Outlaws Country Rock Bar in Saskatoon on Oct. 23, but the outbreak was made public by the health authority on Sunday.

At least seven cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Outlaws Country Rock Bar, says the Ministry of Health.

There are outbreaks at two other nightclubs in Saskatoon, including Diva’s and the Longbranch.

The outbreak at Diva’s was declared on Oct. 18, while the Longbranch outbreak was declared on Oct. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

“In urban areas we’ve seen large transmission events from large nightclubs and fitness facilities,” Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said on Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the Ministry of Health, there is community transmission in Saskatoon, which is largely due to after-work socializing among young adults. As of Sunday afternoon, there are 76 cases linked to Saskatoon bars and nightclubs.

1:16 Divas Nightclub in Saskatoon temporarily closes after coronavirus outbreak declared Divas Nightclub in Saskatoon temporarily closes after coronavirus outbreak declared

There have been 47 cases linked to the Longbranch Bar, another 22 cases are linked to Diva’s Nightclub, and seven cases at Outlaws Country Rock Bar.

“In some cases as we’ve seen from the Saskatoon exposures, bar and nightclubs can also be people visiting urban areas for different venues, then taking COVID back to many rural communities as well,” Shahab said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In all cases there’s an increase of community transmission and spreading out to workplace settings. And this really is a reminder for all of us to practice best practices at all times.”

In addition to following public health guidelines, Shahab recommends downloading the COVID Alert app.

“We in Canada, and most parts in North America and western Europe are hampered because we don’t have mandatory tracking apps. In Southeast Asia we have seen that a single person who can go bar hopping can expose dozens of people,” Shahab said.

“Unfortunately we’re not able to have that. In my view, everyone should have the COVID Alert app. It’s available to download. That will enable us to answer (more questions).”