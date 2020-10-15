Coronavirus: First death since mid-June, 9 new cases reported in London and Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus death toll for London and Middlesex rose for the first time in months on Thursday after officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported one new death.

The death, which involved a long-term care home resident in his 90s, is the first reported by the health unit since June 12, when officials announced a retirement home resident in her 90s had died of the virus.

Health officials also reported nine new cases, six recoveries and a new outbreak at a local seniors’ facility.

The region’s total case tally stands at 1,018, of which 866 people have recovered and 58 have died. There are at least 94 active cases in the region.

Of Thursday’s nine new cases, eight are from London while one is from Middlesex Centre, health unit data shows. One individual is aged 19 or younger, two are in their 20s, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, one is in their 50s, two are in their 60s and one is aged 80 or older.

Two people contracted the virus through an outbreak, while one became infected through close contact. Four cases have their exposure source listed as pending or undetermined, while two have no known link.

The region’s non-ICU hospitalized tally rose by two, but it’s unclear if the increase is due to one of Thursday’s new cases. Overall, 119 people have needed to be hospitalized during the pandemic, including 33 with intensive care.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the virus is unclear as such real-time information is not released by the health unit. London Health Sciences Centre will issue a tally, but only if it rises above five, which it has not.

Health officials reported five new cases and five recoveries Wednesday, six new cases and 10 recoveries on Tuesday, 25 cases and seven recoveries on Monday, 20 cases and seven recoveries on Sunday, and three cases and 12 recoveries on Saturday.

At least 284 cases have been reported in London and Middlesex since Sept. 1, of which 136, just under half, have occurred so far this month — an increase due in large part to a spike in cases among young people.

People aged 19 and younger have accounted for at least 89 cases, while people in their 20s have made up at least 94. Those in their 30s account for at least 23 cases.

Londoners looking to get tested at the city’s appointment-only Oakridge Arena assessment centre can now book said appointments online.

The Thames Valley Family Health Team, which operates the city’s two assessment centres alongside London Health Sciences Centre, said Thursday that residents can now visit covidtestinglm.ca or call 519-667-6886 to book a time at Oakridge Arena.

Carling Heights is still operating on a time-card system, but TVFHT officials have said an appointment system for that assessment centre is in the works.

Both are continuing to prioritize certain individuals.

Testing of certain asymptomatic people is also still available at three Shoppers Drug Mart locations in London.

A new outbreak has been declared at a local seniors’ facility in the region, the health unit said.

The outbreak, declared Wednesday on the fourth floor of Chelsey Park, is the eighth institutional outbreak to be reported in under two weeks and the 12th to be declared since mid-September.

At least 40 institutional outbreaks have been declared since the pandemic began, including 34 at seniors’ facilities. They’re linked to at least 212 cases and 35 deaths in the region.

Elsewhere, outbreaks remain active at Craigwiel Gardens (facility-wide), McGarrell Place (Ivey Lane, Harris House, Windermere Way), Henley Place LTC (Harris), Extendicare (facility-wide), Peoplecare Oak Crossing (Juniper and Norway Spruce), Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care (MV3) and Earls Court Village (fourth floor).

It’s not clear how many cases are linked to the most recent outbreaks. Such information is not released by the health unit.

No new cases have been reported involving schools in the city or surrounding county, according to the province.

At least 10 have been reported since Sept. 21, seven since Monday, Oct. 5.

The most recent case was reported at Northdale Central Public School in Dorchester on Tuesday. The case involved a student at the school.

Cases were also reported Saturday at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy and at Sir Arthur Currie Public School in London. Both cases involved students.

The weekend case at Sir Arthur Currie prompted an outbreak declaration by the health unit as it was the second case to be confirmed at the school in as many days. The outbreak remained active as of Thursday. The first case was reported on Friday, Oct. 6 and involved a staff member.

Cases have also been reported at École élémentaire La Pommeraie on Oct. 5 and Oct. 8, both involving staff members, and at Saunders Secondary School on Oct. 7 involving a student.

Two cases were also reported in St. Thomas on Sept. 25 and 29, while the region’s first school-linked case was reported at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Sept. 21 and involved a student.

An active outbreak remains at London Hall, a student residence building at Western University.

Declared Sunday, the outbreak came after four students tested positive for the virus. They’re now isolating out of the residence building. Some close contacts were also moved to a quarantine location as a precaution.

At least 74 Western students have tested positive for the virus since the start of last month. The number is likely higher, however the health unit is refraining from issuing an ongoing updated figure.

Health officials have said the main activities driving the cases among students are after-hours parties.

Overall, people in their 20s account for the largest group of cases in the region during the pandemic, with 247 confirmed infections, followed by people in their 50s and people in their 30s.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stood at 12.42 on Thursday. Looking back to Oct. 1, the 14-day average is 9.92. The region’s incident rate stands at 198.8 per 100,000 people, while Ontario’s is 408.3.

At least 932 cases have been reported in London, while 31 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Elsewhere, Thames Centre’s case count stands at 20, while Middlesex Centre’s is 19, North Middlesex is at eight, Lucan Biddulph seven and Southwest Middlesex one.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 783 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths related to the virus Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 239 of the new cases are in Toronto, 136 are in Peel Region, 127 are in York Region and 89 are in Ottawa.

She says there are 779 newly resolved cases.

Ontario has a total of 62,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 53,291 resolved cases and 3,022 deaths.

The province says it is has hired 100 new contact tracers to help track and isolate new cases of COVID-19, and it plans to hire up to 500 more by mid-November.

— This story will be updated.

— With files from The Canadian Press