Pharmacies offering COVID-19 tests in Southwestern Ontario

There are 13 Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Southwestern Ontario that can now test for the novel coronavirus.
Loblaw Public Relations said the pharmacies will offer COVID-19 testing for high priority people who do not have any symptoms or reason to believe they may have COVID-19.
Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Friday that testing would begin in a number of Ontario cities, including Brantford, Brights Grove, Cambridge, Chatham, Kitchener-Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Sarnia, St. Catharines, Stratford, St. Thomas, Windsor, and Woodstock.
“We have had great cooperation with our provincial counterparts since the onset of this pandemic, and I am thankful for the Premier’s rapid response to this urgent appeal,” London Mayor Ed Holder said on Friday.
“There are a number of benefits to this service, including the convenient locations and hours of pharmacies, and the separation of symptomatic and asymptomatic patients,” Loblaw Public Relations said in a statement.
“We are proud to be a part of the solution for our communities and grateful for the opportunity to do so.”
Starting Tuesday, the following Shoppers Drug Mart stores will be offering COVID-19 tests:
London:
395 Southdale Rd. E, London
603 Fanshawe Park Rd. W, London
3090 Colonel Talbot Rd., London
St. Thomas:
107 Edward St., St. Thomas
Windsor:
3100 Howard Ave., Windsor
7720 Tecumseh Rd. E, Windsor
1760 Huron Church Rd., Windsor
Sarnia:
1206 Michigan Ave., Sarnia
Bright’s Grove:
2600 Lakeshore Rd., Bright’s Grove
Brantford:
320 Colborne St. W, Brantford
Chatham:
416 St Clair St., Chatham
Stratford:
511 Huron St., Stratford
Woodstock:
333 Dundas St., Woodstock
–With files from Matthew Trevithick
