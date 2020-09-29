Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Pharmacies offering COVID-19 tests in Southwestern Ontario

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 2:39 pm
File photo of a Shoppers Drug Mart.
File photo of a Shoppers Drug Mart. Eloise Therien/ Global News

There are 13 Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Southwestern Ontario that can now test for the novel coronavirus.

Loblaw Public Relations said the pharmacies will offer COVID-19 testing for high priority people who do not have any symptoms or reason to believe they may have COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Friday that testing would begin in a number of Ontario cities, including Brantford, Brights Grove, Cambridge, Chatham, Kitchener-Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Sarnia, St. Catharines, Stratford, St. Thomas, Windsor, and Woodstock.

“We have had great cooperation with our provincial counterparts since the onset of this pandemic, and I am thankful for the Premier’s rapid response to this urgent appeal,” London Mayor Ed Holder said on Friday.

Coronavirus testing to begin at select London, Ont., pharmacies as early as Sept. 29

“There are a number of benefits to this service, including the convenient locations and hours of pharmacies, and the separation of symptomatic and asymptomatic patients,” Loblaw Public Relations said in a statement.

“We are proud to be a part of the solution for our communities and grateful for the opportunity to do so.”

Coronavirus: Ontario pharmacies begin COVID-19 testing

Starting Tuesday, the following Shoppers Drug Mart stores will be offering COVID-19 tests:

London:
395 Southdale Rd. E, London
603 Fanshawe Park Rd. W, London
3090 Colonel Talbot Rd., London

St. Thomas:
107 Edward St., St. Thomas

Windsor:
3100 Howard Ave., Windsor
7720 Tecumseh Rd. E, Windsor
1760 Huron Church Rd., Windsor

Sarnia:
1206 Michigan Ave., Sarnia

Bright’s Grove:
2600 Lakeshore Rd., Bright’s Grove

Brantford:
320 Colborne St. W, Brantford

Chatham:
416 St Clair St., Chatham

Stratford:
511 Huron St., Stratford

Woodstock:
333 Dundas St., Woodstock

–With files from Matthew Trevithick

