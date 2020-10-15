Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

London’s Oakridge COVID-19 assessment centre introduces online appointment booking

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 15, 2020 11:43 am
COVID-19 testing centre at the Oakridge Arena at 825 Valetta Street, London on May 26, 2020
FILE - The assessment centre at Oakridge Arena. Sawyer Bogdan/Global News

Effective immediately, the COVID-19 assessment centre at Oakridge Arena will offer online booking for appointments.

In a news release, the Thames Valley Family Health Team says the centre will still offer telephone booking at 519-667-6886 for those who require assistance or do not have access to the internet.

Read more: Appointment bookings in the works for October amid massive COVID-19 testing demand in London, Ont.

The assessment centre at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre continues to use the time-card appointment system but has plans to transition to e-booking. At Carling, those who attend the location requiring a test are given an appointment time to come back to the centre later for testing.

The Oakridge location is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Carling location is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Read more: Ontario announces $70M flu shot campaign as part 1 of fall COVID-19 plan

“Both Assessment Centres will only test those who fall within the Ontario provincial guidelines,” the release said.

That includes those who: have symptoms of the coronavirus; have been exposed to a confirmed case as notified by the local health unit or through the COVID Alert app; live or work in a setting that has an outbreak; have no symptoms but require a test as “an essential health worker, for Long Term Care visits, international travel, a medical procedure, cancer treatment”; or are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative by the Ministry of Health.

The release also noted that further updates will be made available through the new website, covidtestinglm.ca, and through its new Twitter and Facebook accounts.

