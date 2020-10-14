Nova Scotia chief of health advises safe trick-or-treating and small parties for Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

With just over two weeks until Halloween, the Nova Scotia government is advising residents to “make informed decisions before choosing to attend or host Halloween parties or events.”

Provincial chief of health Dr. Robert Strang said in a release on Wednesday that Nova Scotians should adhere to gathering limits and celebrate with a consistent group of 10.

“Halloween is a fun celebration but I am concerned about parties and behaviours that would see us letting our guard down,” he said in the release.

“We have been fortunate to have few or no new cases recently, but as we have seen with our neighbouring provinces, COVID-19 can quickly find its way back into our communities. We must continue to follow all public health measures.”

The gathering limit without physical distancing remains 10 in Nova Scotia, whether in public or at a house party, or 50 for community events with physical distancing both indoors and outdoors.

Events organized by “recognized businesses” can host half of a venue’s capacity up to 200 people indoors, and 250 people outdoors. A physical distance must be maintained from people outside of each close social group of 10, according to the release.

Further, face masks must still be worn in all indoor public spaces. “Don’t replace your non-medical mask with a Halloween costume mask,” the release said.

“Most Halloween masks that cover the whole face have holes for breathing. While this type of mask is fine to wear outdoors or in your home, it is not a non-medical mask that fits snugly and protects others.”

The release also said any food should be offered through pre-served single servings or a single person designated to serving food and beverages.

“Now is not the time to be sharing food or drinks or using common serving cutlery.”

According to the release, the following is advised for trick-or-treaters:

Participate with a close group of 10 only

Do not approach a house that already has a group of trick-or-treaters at the door until they leave

Skip houses with no Halloween decoration, that have lights off or a sign saying they are not participating

Try to trick-or-treat in outdoor spaces, if not possible, wear a mask

Keep conversations short and do not sing or shout in exchange for Halloween candy

Try not to ring doorbells and instead gently knock on the door

Do not take treats if everyone has to reach into the same container

Bring hand sanitizer and wash hands before and after handling treats

Those who wish to give out treats are advised to:

Not participate if feeling unwell

Turn off lights, take down decorations, and put a sign up saying the home is not participating

If possible, welcome trick-or-treaters outdoors, like the porch or front yard

Regularly disinfect doorbells, handrails and door knobs

Wash and sanitize hands often, and have only one person per household giving out treats

Do not have many hands reaching into the same container

Wear a non-medical mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained

Do not ask trick-or-treaters to sing or shout for their treats