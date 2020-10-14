Trick-or-treating a no go in New Brunswick’s orange zones

Send this page to someone via email

Some areas in New Brunswick will not be trick-or-treating this Halloween, according to new guidance released by the province on Wednesday.

According to the document which is available online, Halloween can be celebrated this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, but where you’re located in the province, and what level the area is at in New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan, will determine what you are able to do.

At all levels, the province is recommending that high-risk individuals avoid participating in Halloween activities.

That includes anyone with medical conditions such as heart disease, high blood pressure, lung disease, diabetes or cancer as well as people with weakened immune systems or older adults.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone is sick or ill with COVID-19 they are urged to not leave their home.

Orange

In the province’s orange zones Halloween can be celebrated with family and friends within a two household bubble.

Formal or informal caregivers and members of the immediate family are also permitted.

However, for residents living in New Brunswick’s orange zones, trick-or-treating is off the table this year.

“If a zone is in the orange phase they would not be trick-or-treating,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Outdoor Halloween events with a maximum of 10 people are permitted as long as public health advice, such as physical distancing and keeping track of who participated, is followed.

1:56 New Brunswick families prepare for Thanksgiving, Halloween with COVID-19 New Brunswick families prepare for Thanksgiving, Halloween with COVID-19

Yellow

New Brunswick’s yellow zones will have a little more freedom in planning Halloween activities.

Story continues below advertisement

Informal indoor and outdoor celebrations are permitted in the yellow zone with a maximum of 50 people in attendance. However, it is recommended that a list of guests be maintained by the host in order to aid in contact tracing if necessary.

READ MORE: Dad hopes his ‘candy chute’ design will save Halloween during COVID-19

Trick-or-treating door-to-door is also allowed, although masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn and other public health advice, such as physical distancing and keeping track of who participated, must be followed.

If children do go out trick-or-treating New Brunswick is recommending that they avoid contact with any high-risk individuals for several days afterwards.

1:39 COVID-19 pandemic forces old Halloween hands to come up with new twist on terror: Welcome to The Devil’s Drive-In! COVID-19 pandemic forces old Halloween hands to come up with new twist on terror: Welcome to The Devil’s Drive-In!

Celebrating in the bubble

At least one Moncton family is taking the new restrictions in stride.

Story continues below advertisement

The Malenfant family is planning to enjoy Halloween by having their three children celebrate in their two-family bubble.

“With our bubble family we are both going to come to the house and use all the interior doors as the trick-or-treat houses,” said Julie Malenfant on Wednesday.

She’s already making the spooky street signs and plotting out an indoor neighbourhood on every door in the house.

There will be a person behind each door, all of whom are in the family bubble, to hand out treats.

The children’s grandma Debbie Tingley will be responsible for making up and handing out the treat bags.

“I will be dolling out treats from behind some of these doors so it will be quick costume changes I guess,” Debbie said.