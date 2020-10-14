No plans for border restrictions amid two New Brunswick COVID-19 outbreaks: N.S. premier

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says his province has no plans to impose border restrictions following two COVID-19 outbreaks in neighbouring New Brunswick.

While McNeil says health officials from his province are continuing to monitor the situation, he expressed confidence that New Brunswick has taken the proper steps to deal with the outbreaks.

1:50 Coronavirus outbreak declared at Campbellton care home as more cases reported in N.B. Coronavirus outbreak declared at Campbellton care home as more cases reported in N.B.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang says what’s being seen in New Brunswick is an important reminder that COVID-19 is still here and it can quickly “rear its head.”

Story continues below advertisement

Strang says there are no indications of community spread of the virus so far in the New Brunswick outbreaks in Moncton and Campbellton, and there is no evidence of increased risk to travellers.

He says as a result there is no need at this point to impose any travel restrictions between the two provinces.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and has four active cases with one patient in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.