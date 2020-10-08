Menu

Health

Mill Woods care centre COVID-19 outbreak swells to 68 cases

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 1:10 pm
Click to play video 'City of Edmonton has 5-level plan in case of large outbreak, 2nd wave' City of Edmonton has 5-level plan in case of large outbreak, 2nd wave
WATCH (Aug. 17): Edmonton councillors heard an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday at an emergency advisory committee meeting.

A COVID-19 outbreak at Shepherd’s Care Millwoods Long Term Care Centre in Edmonton continues to grow.

As of Oct. 7, 46 residents had tested positive and 22 staff had the disease.

Read more: Coronavirus: Where Alberta’s COVID-19 outbreaks are

That’s up from 39 residents and 17 staff on Sunday.

Click to play video 'Alberta makes exemption to single-site staffing rule for Edmonton care centre hit by COVID-19 outbreak' Alberta makes exemption to single-site staffing rule for Edmonton care centre hit by COVID-19 outbreak
The death toll remained at five.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak at Mill Woods care centre grows to 56 cases, 5 deaths

In an update on its website, the facility said all 46 residents are from the third floor.

Of the 22 staff, 14 are employed by Shepherd’s Care and eight are placement students or support staff through a service provider.

One staff member has recovered, the facility said.

Click to play video 'COVID-19: Some say easing rules around Alberta seniors centres happening too soon' COVID-19: Some say easing rules around Alberta seniors centres happening too soon
CoronavirusAlberta healthAlberta COVID-19Edmonton COVID 19COVID-19 OutbreakMill Woodsseniors centrelong-term care centreshepherd's careMill woods shepherd's care
