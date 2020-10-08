Mill Woods care centre COVID-19 outbreak swells to 68 cases

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak at Shepherd’s Care Millwoods Long Term Care Centre in Edmonton continues to grow.

As of Oct. 7, 46 residents had tested positive and 22 staff had the disease.

That’s up from 39 residents and 17 staff on Sunday.

The death toll remained at five.

In an update on its website, the facility said all 46 residents are from the third floor.

Of the 22 staff, 14 are employed by Shepherd’s Care and eight are placement students or support staff through a service provider.

One staff member has recovered, the facility said.

