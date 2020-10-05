Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak at Mill Woods care centre grows to 56 cases, 5 deaths

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 5:40 pm
Millwoods Shepherd's Care Centre in south Edmonton Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Millwoods Shepherd's Care Centre in south Edmonton Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Cam Cook, Global News

As of Sunday, a total of 39 residents and 17 staff at the Millwoods Long Term Care Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: 2 deaths, 24 cases in Mill Woods care centre COVID-19 outbreak

That is up from 19 residents and five staff previously reported.

In an update on its website, Shepherd’s Care Foundation said of the 39 residents who tested positive, all were from the third floor. Five had died.

Of the 17 staff, 12 are employed by Shepherd’s Care, two are placement students, three are Aramark staff and one has recovered.

Alberta Health added the Shepherd’s Care facility to its outbreak list on Sept. 25.

Read more: Coronavirus: Where Alberta’s COVID-19 outbreaks are

On Sept. 28, it was confirmed that two people there had died from the disease: a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s, according to Alberta Health.

The province announced two more fatalities connected to the Millwoods Long Term Care Centre on Monday: a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 60s.

