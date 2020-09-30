Burnaby RCMP investigate alleged racially motivated attack at Metrotown SkyTrain station

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people accused of a hate crime near the Metrotown SkyTrain station on Saturday afternoon.

The victim said a suspect dressed in yellow, along with two other people, began shouting remarks such as “Go back to your country.” The suspect is then alleged to have poured coffee on the victim.

RCMP said the incident could’ve been worse as one of the suspects had what appeared to be a weapon.

“We don’t know for sure what it is,” RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said of the object.

“The victim stated that at no time was there any gesture towards the dagger or what appears to be a pocket knife in the front pocket. That wasn’t part of the threats. However, you can imagine how this individual would feel being yelled at, having racial slurs directed at him and seeing this.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 40s who was wearing a yellow hoodie, beige pants, and black hat.

The other two suspects are described as a woman in her 30s with a blonde ponytail and wearing a black hoody and grey sweatpants, and a man wearing a black vest, black pants, black shoes, and a black hat worn backwards.

Vancouver police have reported a rise in hate-related incidents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.