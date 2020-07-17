There have been 155 hate-related crimes in Vancouver so far in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, hate-related incidents in the city are still occurring at a higher than normal rate, including those targeting the Asian community.

Police say so far this year they have identified 155 hate-associated reports, compared to 69 hate-associated reports for the same time in 2019.

Investigators are still working on 35 files where the incidents have been identified as a potential hate crime. Charges have been recommended to Crown counsel for 16 files and the remaining 19 files are still under investigation.

“A similar report was put out in May with hopes to bring more awareness to the public all while giving courage to those who fall victim [to] such a hurtful crime to come forward,” Const. Tania Visintin said. “We are seeing an uptick in reports coming into police, which gives us confidence that the public is hearing our plea.”

So far, 103 files have been concluded as police say there is either no suspect or no evidence that would lead to the identification of a suspect. There is still the possibility these files could be reopened at a later date if more evidence is found.

Police say they are now using data and analytics to increase police presence in harder-hit areas where these crimes are taking place, they have formed a special hate crime project team and reported forms for hate crime incidents are available in Chinese.

Vancouver police say a recent Zoom meeting to address hate crimes in the city had more than 300 participants.

“This remains a top priority for the Vancouver police, as crimes against race, gender, and sexual orientation are serious and intolerable,” Visintin added.

“We recognize this continues to be a problem in our city. We are making it our goal to combat it as quickly as possible.” Tweet This

Anyone who is a victim of a hate crime is asked to call 911. Non-emergency incidents can be reported by calling 604-717-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.