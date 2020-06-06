Global News Morning BC June 6 2020 2:32pm 03:19 Crime Stoppers Anti-hate crime campaign Hate crimes are on the rise in BC. Linda Annis, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Executive Director, explains why they are launching a new campaign to help combat the issue. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7035257/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7035257/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?