OPP investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Bruce County

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 12:25 pm
The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say they’re investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that took place Saturday just south of Tara, Ont.

At about 5:42 p.m., first responders attended the crash scene on Bruce County Road 10, south of Concession Road 6, to find a heavily damaged mini-van on its roof in a west ditch.

Read more: South Bruce OPP probe fatal motorcycle crash in Elderslie, Ont.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as Robert Thomson, 54, from Chatsworth, Ont.

Officers say post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Read more: Collingwood resident charged in connection with Thornbury man’s death in Nipigon, Ont.

Bruce County Road 10 between Concession Road 6 and Concession Road 4 was closed for a period of time following the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

