E-bike rider seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end

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An e-bike driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto Police Services say officers were called to the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues at 8:56 a.m., following a collision.

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Officers said the rider, a 36-year-old man, was struck by a vehicle on the road. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police initially said the man’s injuries were serious. Shortly after, paramedics said the man was taken to a trauma centre and is in stable condition.