Rock slide shuts down highway near Jasper, Alta.

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Police say a section of Highway 16 near Jasper, Alta., has been closed in both directions due to a rock slide.

In a notice Saturday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the closure is in effect about 12 kilometres west of Jasper, with no estimated time for reopening.

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Officials say there is no detour available at this time and are urging motorists to find alternate routes.

Drivers are advised to check Alberta’s 511 service for the latest traffic updates.