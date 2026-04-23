Ontario teen dies following ATV crash on trail near Campbellford: OPP

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A teenager is dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash in central Ontario on Wednesday, provincial police report.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 4:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of an ATV rollover on an off-road trail just south of Campbellford in the municipality of Trent Hills, about 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.

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Police say a 14-year-old boy from the municipality was transported to Campbellford Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not released.

Global News has reached out to OPP for additional details.

The section of trail was closed for several hours between Burnbrae Road East and Loucks Road as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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OPP are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

— more to come