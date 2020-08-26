Menu

Traffic

South Bruce OPP probe fatal motorcycle crash in Elderslie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 26, 2020 11:55 am
South Bruce OPP say they're investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place in Elderslie Township, Ont., on Tuesday morning.
South Bruce OPP say they're investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place in Elderslie Township, Ont., on Tuesday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Bruce OPP say they’re investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place in Elderslie Township, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

At about 7:40 a.m., police responded to a crash on Concession 10, where a motorcycle had landed in a ditch, officers say.

The operator, Muriel Thaw, 62, from Saugeen Shores, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Bruce OPP are asking anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

South Bruce OPPBruce CountySaugeen ShoresElderslie Ont.Elderslie TownshipConcession 10 Elderslie
