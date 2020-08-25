Collingwood resident charged in connection with Thornbury man’s death in Nipigon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A Collingwood, Ont., resident has been charged in connection with the death of a Thornbury, Ont., resident following an “incident” in Nipigon, Ont., OPP say.

At about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to investigate the incident at Stillwater Park on Highway 11-17.

Police arrived to find an unresponsive man, who was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

The man has since been identified as Seth Dionne, 32, from Thornbury, Ont. Police say his body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto, where a post-mortem exam will take place on Wednesday.

Denise Harrison, 30, from Collingwood, Ont., was arrested and charged with dangerous operation causing death.

Harrison attended bail court and was remanded into custody until Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

