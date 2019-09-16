Crime
September 16, 2019 1:58 pm

86-year-old woman suffers life-altering injuries after incident in Collingwood: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

According to officers, the suspect left the area before the ambulance or police arrived.

Police handout
A A

An 86-year-old woman is facing life-altering injuries after an unknown suspect knocked her down and stole her purse while she was walking in Collingwood on Saturday afternoon, OPP say.

Officers were called to Market Lane near Market Street shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, police say.

READ MORE: 55-year-old Innisfil man seriously injured following collision, police say

An investigation found that the victim was walking on Market Lane when she was knocked down by an unknown suspect who then proceeded to steal her purse, police add.

According to officers, the suspect left the area before the ambulance or police arrived.

The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital with life-altering injuries, police say.

READ MORE: 5 charged with firearm offences in Orillia

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
collingwood
Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP
Collingwood assault
Collingwood news
Collingwood theft
Market Lane Collingwood
Town Of Collingwood

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.