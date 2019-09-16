86-year-old woman suffers life-altering injuries after incident in Collingwood: OPP

An 86-year-old woman is facing life-altering injuries after an unknown suspect knocked her down and stole her purse while she was walking in Collingwood on Saturday afternoon, OPP say.

Officers were called to Market Lane near Market Street shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, police say.

READ MORE: 55-year-old Innisfil man seriously injured following collision, police say

An investigation found that the victim was walking on Market Lane when she was knocked down by an unknown suspect who then proceeded to steal her purse, police add.

WANTED: #OPP requesting assistance identifying suspect(s) who assaulted an a 86 year old women on Sat. Sept 14th 2019 , 4:00p.m. Market St, near Market Lane #Collingwood. #OPP 1-888-310-1122 ^ag #CWoodOPP @CrimeSDM pic.twitter.com/fcU5yDkrdL — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) September 16, 2019

According to officers, the suspect left the area before the ambulance or police arrived.

The victim was subsequently transported to an area hospital with life-altering injuries, police say.

READ MORE: 5 charged with firearm offences in Orillia

Officers say anyone with information can contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.