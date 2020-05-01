Menu

Drug trafficking warrants in Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Toronto yield charges: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 5:48 pm
Three people were charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation after search warrants were executed at three homes in Collingwood, Wasaga Beach and the Toronto area on Thursday, OPP say.
Three people were charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation after search warrants were executed at three homes in Collingwood, Wasaga Beach and the Toronto area on Thursday, OPP say.

Three people were charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation after search warrants were executed at three homes in Collingwood, Wasaga Beach and the Toronto area on Thursday, OPP say.

Officers say they seized more than 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, about 180 grams of fentanyl/carfentanil, 27 grams of psylocibin, drug paraphernalia, more than $27,500 in cash, two handguns and ammunition.

John Buzza, 49, from Collingwood, was subsequently charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, police say, while Amanda Charlton, 42, from Collingwood, was charged with cocaine possession.

Lethrell Douglas, 25, from North York, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of opioids for the purpose of trafficking, possession of psylocibin for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of breach of firearms regulation, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, as well as other firearm related offences.

Lethrell was held for a bail hearing on Thursday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Charlton and Buzza have upcoming court dates at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood.

