Impaired driver charged after more than 2,500 pills found in vehicle in Clearview, Ont.

A 20-year-old impaired driver from Etobicoke, Ont., is facing numerous charges after police found more than 2,500 non-prescribed pills and more than $5,000 in counterfeit cash Monday morning in a vehicle in Clearview, Ont., Huronia West OPP say.

Officers were called to investigate a report of a “suspicious person” on Station Street at 10:08 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find a driver operating a vehicle with signs of impairment, police say.

A search found thousands of pills, the counterfeit cash — which was both Canadian and U.S. currency — and a small amount of methamphetamine, police add.

The driver also completed a drug recognition test, officers say.

Subsequently, John Ware, 20, was charged with operation while impaired, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, possessing counterfeit money, possession of a Schedule I substance, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available, driving while under suspension and using a licence plate that’s not authorized for the vehicle, according to OPP.

Ware was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Sept. 29.

