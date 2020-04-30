Menu

Crime

Two charged after drug bust in Bracebridge, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 2:20 pm
.

Two people were arrested in a Tim Hortons parking lot in Bracebridge, Ont., on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation that spanned the month of April, OPP say.

After the two were arrested, officers say they executed a search warrant at a local residence and found cocaine worth up to $33,000, over $30,000 in cash, Oxydone pills with a street value of up to $31,900, and fentanyl patches with a value of up to $12,000.

READ MORE: Bracebridge, Ont., man charged with child pornography offences

Police say they also found a loaded nine millimetre restricted handgun, an imitation firearm, a cross-bow, two prohibited knives, ammunition and an ATV, which was reported stolen the week of April 20.

James Labelle, 45, and Nicole Labelle, 32, both from Bracebridge, were each charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking; OxyContin possession for the purpose of trafficking; Oxycodone possession for the purpose of trafficking; possession of a loaded restricted firearm; unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm; careless storage of a firearm; careless storage of ammunition; and possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Gatineau, Que. man charged after acting ‘suspicious’ at area banks: Bracebridge OPP

James Labelle was also charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order; and three counts of possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Nicole Labelle was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Both accused were held for a bail hearing via video at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie, Ont., on Thursday.

