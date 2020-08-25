Angry man lashes out in Brandon store on first day of mandatory mask rules

Send this page to someone via email

A man caught on surveillance video at a Brandon, Man., restaurant can be seen getting agitated after being told wear a mask on day one of city’s mandatory mask policy on Monday.

Tyler Henry, owner of Brandon’s two Freshii restaurants, said a customer entered his 18th St. restaurant without a mask and refused to wear one, even after his staff offered him one for free.

“I don’t think he wanted to put a mask on and then became frustrated or a little bit worked up that he was being asked to put a mask on,” Henry said.

Security video then shows the customer begin throwing chips, reusable water bottles and some other items from the display racks on the floor, before storming out.

Henry said some of the shelving, water bottles and containers have been damaged.

“We never really thought something of this magnitude would happen,” Henry said.

A staff member told Global News shortly after the incident that the man began shouting profanities and claimed to have a respiratory illness as the reason for not wanting to wear a face covering.

On Monday, face masks became mandatory in public places and gathering sizes have been restricted to 10 in the Prairie Mountain Health Region as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

It was one one of four COVID-19-related calls that Brandon police responded to on the first day of the new restrictions.

Sgt. Dave Andrew said officers responded to two businesses where customers refused to wear a mask and another two reports of people gathering in groups of more than 10.

“We’re absolutely concerned about people that aren’t willing to follow the rules and wear the masks,” Henry said.

“Our message is that it’s not only for their safety but for the rest of the public.”

No charges have been laid in any of the incidents.

Henry said he chose to have police stand down after they were called to his restaurant, but would like for the customer to come clean instead.

“I am actually very sure we didn’t do anything wrong in asking for the mask, so I wanted him to make an apology to the staff, the three staff members that were on yesterday and potentially maybe pay for a few of the things that he broke,” Henry said.

Henry estimates the man caused about $80 worth of damage.