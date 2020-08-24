Brandon ‘waking up to new reality’ Monday morning with increased coronavirus restrictions

Residents of Brandon and the rest of the Prairie Mountain Health Region are seeing stronger coronavirus measures as of Monday morning as the region moved into a restricted level of pandemic response.

The tightened health and safety measures are meant to combat the spread of the virus after an increased number of COVID-19 cases in and around the Brandon area in recent weeks.

Masks are now mandatory in all public indoor places, as well as all indoor and outdoor gatherings in the area, and public gatherings of any kind have been restricted to 10 people.

Kris Desjarlais, Brandon’s deputy mayor, told 680 CJOB he hopes residents will comply with the changes without any need for additional enforcement.

“Hopefully people recognize that we are in this together — and in spite of what your beliefs are around the threat and the severity of the situation, we need to do something,” he said.

“We don’t want to put it on restaurant owners, waiters, cashiers to be policing this. It’s upon each individual to their part.”

So far, said Desjarlais, what he’s been hearing from the people of Brandon is that they, by and large, are in support of the measures and want to do what they can to help see the city and the wider region through this current outbreak.

“I’m sure there’ll be a few people in every community that pushes back, but I would say that over the last week or so, there’s probably been more of a community push for, rather than push against, these sorts of restrictions,” he said.

“People want to get through this. Kids want to go back to school and parents want to send their kids back to school in a safe environment.

“I think we’re waking up Monday to a new reality, but hopefully this is the first step in the right direction to flattening this curve in Brandon.” Tweet This

Brandon resident Mark Morgan told 680 CJOB he’s concerned about the outbreak, but is willing to do what he can to contribute to the city’s efforts — including keeping a mask in each of his vehicles and carrying additional paper masks, just in case.

“I think if that’s what it takes to make the virus go away, I’m all for it,” said Morgan.

“Some (people in Brandon) think it’s overkill, but I just tend to agree with the medical people. We need to do what we can to end this.”

The new restrictions have resulted in some confusion for local businesses, with restaurant owners waiting for direction from public health officials about how, specifically, to enforce the mask policy.

Komfort Kitchen owner Derek Woychyshyn said until he’s told otherwise, he’s requiring patrons to wear a mask upon entering the restaurant and allowing them to take it off when they’re sitting down, properly physically distanced.

“There’s so many unknowns happening right now, so we’re just trying to take it day by day,” he said.

“I know it’s easy for my staff to wear a mask… but it does take away from the personal service of the dining out experience. I guess it’s just kind of a wait-and-see approach.

“I’ve been watching on social media and it seems like when you make masks mandatory, people are more hesitant to come out.”

Woychyshyn said his business struggled early in the pandemic with a drop in sales, and although there’s been great community support since he reopened, he’s concerned it could happen again.

