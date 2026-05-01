Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. government banning ownership of exotic cat breeds

By James Ngo Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 4:07 pm
2 min read
One of 13 serval cats seized from a property in the B.C. interior in 2019. View image in full screen
One of 13 serval cats seized from a property in the B.C. interior in 2019. BC SPCA
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government is moving forward with its changes to the Wildlife Act, banning the breeding, transport and ownership of all non-native cats.

The changes come under the Controlled Alien Species Regulations (CASR), which requires a permit to possess, breed, ship or transport any prohibited species.

In a news release, the province says that non-native cats can pose a risk to wildlife and public safety because of their hunting skills.

They can also damage vegetation, nesting areas and other wildlife spaces.

The species that have now been designated as controlled alien species include:

  • servals
  • caracals
  • ocelots
  • European and African wildcats
  • Asian golden cats
  • fishing cats
  • jungle cats
  • marbled cats
  • hybrid cats within four generations.
Click to play video: 'B.C. proposing changes to ban exotic cat ownership'
B.C. proposing changes to ban exotic cat ownership

Existing owners of exotic breeds must apply for a permit before May 1, 2027, to keep their pets.

Story continues below advertisement

To qualify, existing owners must provide proof that they are able to meet basic care and safety requirements for the animal, as well as proof of the pet’s identification (microchip or tattoo) and sterilization.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Permit holders must also agree to restrict public contact with their animals.

The cats will not be allowed to be displayed or allowed to interact with people outside of the owner’s household.

People who fail to do so could be subject to penalties under the Wildlife Act, with up to $100,000 in fines and one year of imprisonment for possession without a permit.

Those caught breeding or transporting exotic animals without a permit could face $250,000 in fines and two years of imprisonment.

In a news release, the BC SPCA says that the move will keep exotic animals from living as pets where their needs cannot be met.

“It is nearly impossible for exotic cats to express their natural, wild behaviours in captivity,” Senior Director Dr. Sara Dubois said in the release.

“When exotic cats are not free to express their natural behaviours, they may become depressed, destructive or resort to self-mutilation.”

The SPCA says it has been campaigning for protection of exotic animals for decades, especially after 13 serval cats were found in a Little Fort residence in 2019, living in what they describe as “horrific living conditions.”

Story continues below advertisement

The servals were given to sanctuaries after months of specialized treatment.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices