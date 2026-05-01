B.C. government banning ownership of exotic cat breeds

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The B.C. government is moving forward with its changes to the Wildlife Act, banning the breeding, transport and ownership of all non-native cats.

The changes come under the Controlled Alien Species Regulations (CASR), which requires a permit to possess, breed, ship or transport any prohibited species.

In a news release, the province says that non-native cats can pose a risk to wildlife and public safety because of their hunting skills.

They can also damage vegetation, nesting areas and other wildlife spaces.

The species that have now been designated as controlled alien species include:

servals

caracals

ocelots

European and African wildcats

Asian golden cats

fishing cats

jungle cats

marbled cats

hybrid cats within four generations.

0:32 B.C. proposing changes to ban exotic cat ownership

Existing owners of exotic breeds must apply for a permit before May 1, 2027, to keep their pets.

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To qualify, existing owners must provide proof that they are able to meet basic care and safety requirements for the animal, as well as proof of the pet’s identification (microchip or tattoo) and sterilization.

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Permit holders must also agree to restrict public contact with their animals.

The cats will not be allowed to be displayed or allowed to interact with people outside of the owner’s household.

People who fail to do so could be subject to penalties under the Wildlife Act, with up to $100,000 in fines and one year of imprisonment for possession without a permit.

Those caught breeding or transporting exotic animals without a permit could face $250,000 in fines and two years of imprisonment.

In a news release, the BC SPCA says that the move will keep exotic animals from living as pets where their needs cannot be met.

“It is nearly impossible for exotic cats to express their natural, wild behaviours in captivity,” Senior Director Dr. Sara Dubois said in the release.

“When exotic cats are not free to express their natural behaviours, they may become depressed, destructive or resort to self-mutilation.”

The SPCA says it has been campaigning for protection of exotic animals for decades, especially after 13 serval cats were found in a Little Fort residence in 2019, living in what they describe as “horrific living conditions.”

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The servals were given to sanctuaries after months of specialized treatment.