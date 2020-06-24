Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest Winnipeg man for refusing to wear face mask on plane from Vancouver

By Sam Thompson Global News
James A. Richardson International Airport.
James A. Richardson International Airport. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a second incident with an unruly passenger on a plane set to land at Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport.

Police said the most recent incident took place around 11:20 Monday night, when a man on a flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg refused to put on a face mask when asked to do so by officials on board.

Read more: B.C. man arrested for smoking on plane that had to be diverted to Winnipeg

The 39-year-old Winnipegger is facing a charge of failing to comply with flight crew, which comes with a maximum fine of $5,000.

The federal government has set in place an interim order requiring air passengers to wear protective masks during travel through Canadian airports and while in flight, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A B.C. man was arrested June 14 at the airport after his Vancouver-to-Toronto flight had to be diverted to Winnipeg due to his disruptive behaviour.

The passenger, 59, was taken off the flight when he refused to listen to flight crew and started smoking a cigarette on board, police said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That flight was delayed by an hour-and-a-half due to the situation.

Ill passenger removed from plane at Winnipeg airport, screened for novel coronavirus
Ill passenger removed from plane at Winnipeg airport, screened for novel coronavirus

 

CoronavirusCOVID-19RCMPManitoba RCMPcoronavirus in manitobamaskWinnipeg AirportFace MaskJames Richardson International Airport
