RCMP arrest Winnipeg man for refusing to wear face mask on plane from Vancouver

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a second incident with an unruly passenger on a plane set to land at Winnipeg’s Richardson International Airport.

Police said the most recent incident took place around 11:20 Monday night, when a man on a flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg refused to put on a face mask when asked to do so by officials on board.

The 39-year-old Winnipegger is facing a charge of failing to comply with flight crew, which comes with a maximum fine of $5,000.

The federal government has set in place an interim order requiring air passengers to wear protective masks during travel through Canadian airports and while in flight, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A B.C. man was arrested June 14 at the airport after his Vancouver-to-Toronto flight had to be diverted to Winnipeg due to his disruptive behaviour.

Anyone travelling on an aircraft must adhere to the Interim order set in place by the Government of Canada, and wear a face mask during travel through Canadian airports and in-flight. Failing to adhere to his order can result in a fine of $5000.00. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/oYydzpmGvw — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 24, 2020

The passenger, 59, was taken off the flight when he refused to listen to flight crew and started smoking a cigarette on board, police said.

That flight was delayed by an hour-and-a-half due to the situation.

