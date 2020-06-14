Menu

Flight travelling from Vancouver to Toronto diverted to Winnipeg due to disruptive passenger

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 4:51 pm
The Canadian Press

A WestJet flight had to be diverted to Winnipeg due to a disruptive passenger, according to the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

Spokesperson Tyler MacAfee says a WestJet flight from Vancouver set for Toronto had to be diverted on Sunday afternoon and a passenger was removed from the plane.

READ MORE: Plane from London, U.K. diverted to Winnipeg due to ‘unruly passenger’, 2 arrested

MacAfee added that RCMP at the airport were involved in the situation.

After removing the passenger, the plane was getting ready to take off and make it to its final destination.

According to WestJet’s website, flight WS 706 departed from Winnipeg at 3:24 p.m. and is now en route to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Story continues below advertisement

The website says the flight is more than an hour and a half delayed.

