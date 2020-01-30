Plane from London, U.K. diverted to Winnipeg due to ‘unruly passenger’

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested in Winnipeg on Thursday after the plane they were on was diverted to the city.

The Winnipeg Airport Authority confirmed one person was taken away by RCMP Thursday after TUI Flight BY32 from London, U.K. heading to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico landed in Winnipeg at 11:55 a.m.

“The aircraft has landed, the passenger has been removed and we are now working with the airline to get them back on their way,” said Tyler MacAfee, Winnipeg Airport Authority spokesperson.

Manitoba RCMP confirmed they were at the scene due to an “unruly passenger,” and a witness tells Global News there were several RCMP cruisers and a border patrol vehicle at the James A. Richardson International Airport.

It appears no one was hurt. There was no immediate information about the passenger.

-With files from Diana Foxall