85 additional cases of COVID-19 in Alberta Tuesday, over half of them recorded in the Edmonton zone

Alberta Health officials released the latest numbers of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday, where 85 additional cases and three new deaths were recorded.

Two men in their 70s in the Calgary zone, as well as one woman in her 80s in the North zone, died from COVID-19, although none were in continuing care centres. A total of 216 Albertans have now died due to the novel coronavirus.

The majority of new cases were in the Edmonton zone on Tuesday, with 49 new positives recorded. That number accounts for 57 per cent of Tuesday’s new cases. Edmonton zone also saw 36 new recoveries Tuesday, leaving the total active case numbers in that zone at 401.

In the rest of the province, new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday were much lower: Calgary zone saw nine new cases compared to an additional 50 recoveries. Central zone saw four new cases compared to 60 new recoveries, South zone recorded nine new cases versus 13 recoveries, and North zone had 12 new cases and six new recoveries. There were also two new cases and one new recovery in unknown zones.

Net active cases in the province are down and now sit at 1,004, that’s 86 less than the day before.

At Edmonton’s Good Samaritan care centre outbreak, another death was also recorded. Twenty-eight people at the centre have now passed away from COVID-19, although the centre typically announces its deaths ahead of them being officially announced by the province.

The centre has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 since Aug. 2, according to officials there.