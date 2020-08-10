Menu

Canada

No new COVID-19 cases identified at Good Samaritan Southgate since Aug. 2

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 4:59 pm
Good Samaritan CEO speaks as care-centre becomes Alberta’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak
WATCH ABOVE: (July 31) As of Friday, 22 people had died from COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Southgate, where the CEO called the situation tragic. As Sarah Ryan explains, she says staff are doing everything they can to stop the spread.

On Monday, Good Samaritan Southgate care centre reported an additional death related to its COVID-19 outbreak, bringing the total number of residents who have died due to the virus to 27.

However, officials with the centre said that it’s now been over a week since there was a positive case identified.

The last positive case of COVID-19 identified at the facility was on Aug. 2, said Julie Williams, the director of communications for Good Samaritan Southgate.

Read more: Coronavirus: Where Alberta’s COVID-19 outbreaks are

Williams added that the facility conducted asymptomatic testing on Thursday and all tests came back negative.

There are still 20 active resident COVID-19 cases related to the outbreak, and 34 residents have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 18 active employee cases, and 14 employee recoveries.

Read more: 26 residents have now died due to COVID-19 at Edmonton’s Good Samaritan Southgate care centre

In total, there have been 81 residents who have tested positive for the virus as well as 32 employees.

Based on current numbers, 33 per cent of the residents who have contracted COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Southgate have died. Of the 184 total residents who live at the care centre, 44 per cent of them have tested positive.

Family raises concerns amid COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton care centre
Family raises concerns amid COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton care centre

 

