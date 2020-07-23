Menu

Health

Coronavirus outbreak linked to Prague club spreads to 98 people

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 23, 2020 12:14 pm
Coronavirus cases linked to B.C. bars and nightclubs cause concern
WATCH: (From July 8, 2020) Coronavirus cases linked to B.C. bars and nightclubs cause concern

An outbreak of coronavirus in a Czech music club has grown to 98 positive cases, including footballers from several Prague clubs, public health officials said on Thursday.

Canada has also seen recent coronavirus outbreaks linked to bars, parties and farms.

The Prague club outbreak was one of several surges of infections in the central European country of 10.7 million people.

Read more: Bars, parties and farms — some of Canada’s coronavirus hotspots

Public health officials have brought back restrictions on public activities in some areas including the industrial north-eastern region that is home to 10 per cent of the population.

The country reported 247 new cases on Wednesday, the highest number since a spike in late June, prompting Prime Minister Andrej Babis to say that face masks may be made obligatory again in selected indoor spaces.

Coronavirus: Poll finds only 1 in 10 Americans think U.S. schools should open this fall without restrictions
Coronavirus: Poll finds only 1 in 10 Americans think U.S. schools should open this fall without restrictions

Authorities suspect one woman with no symptoms was the source of the infection at a July 11 birthday party at the downtown Prague Techtle Mechtle club.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Prague Public Health Authority said 68 visitors to the club, seven employees and 23 family members and contacts have tested positive. Another 273 others have been put in quarantine.

Trending Stories

Following media reports that some of the visitors got infected by sharing a drink with one straw, hygienists urged people to keep social distancing.

Read more: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

“The Prague Public Health Authority emphatically recommends that everyone consumes their drink solely from their own glass and avoids consumption from a common container,” it said in a statement.

Despite the growth in daily cases in the past several weeks to Wednesday’s total of 14,570, the number of those hospitalized has grown only slightly to 141, just one third of the number during a peak in April.

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan exceeds 1,000 cases, sets new daily record
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan exceeds 1,000 cases, sets new daily record

The country has reported 364 deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus, a fraction of the toll in more severely hit west European nations.

The public health service did not name the sports clubs affected by the nightclub outbreak, but major soccer clubs Sparta Prague, Bohemians 1905 and Dukla Prague have said they had infections in their reserve or junior teams.

In Canada, more than 60 positive cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a cluster in Kelowna, B.C. — a tourist hotspot that has seen cases involving young people grow over the last few weeks. The province recently tightened restrictions on bars and eateries.

Read more: Bars and nightclubs will be breeding grounds for COVID-19: experts

In Quebec, several outbreaks have been linked to bars in Montreal. Earlier this month, public health officials advised anyone who visited or worked in a Montreal bar since July 1 to get tested.

Provinces across the country have been reopening at varying speeds, with the four Atlantic provinces forming a bubble. Confirmed cases have also been on the rise.

— With files by Global News staff

© 2020 Reuters
