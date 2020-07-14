Menu

Health

Quebec records 5 more coronavirus deaths, 109 new cases

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 11:23 am
People are shown at a coronavirus testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
People are shown at a coronavirus testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, July 12, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 109 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 56,730 since the pandemic first began.

Authorities recorded five more deaths from the previous day. The health crisis has killed 5,633 people to date.

Quebec makes masks mandatory in indoor public spaces starting July 18 to limit coronavirus spread

The number of hospitalizations across the province dropped by 10 to 295. Of those patients, 21 are in intensive care.

The last available data for testing shows that 9,072 tests were administered on July 12, which is below Quebec’s goal of 14,000 daily tests.

Quebec has the highest number of infections and deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The province accounts for more than half of Canada’s cases.

