McKibbin’s Irish Pub in Pointe-Claire urges patrons to get tested for novel coronavirus

McKibbin’s Irish Pub in Montreal’s West Island is urging patrons to get tested for the novel coronavirus after an employee recently tested positive.

The popular bar in Pointe-Claire issued a statement on its Facebook page late Monday, saying it would be closed for the upcoming 48 hours to disinfect and sanitize the establishment.

“Although the risk of exposure to our clients is low, as we have implemented all of the government safety guidelines, we would encourage anyone who has visited our West Island establishment to get tested,” the bar wrote.

The temporary closure will also allow employees to be tested for the virus, according to McKibbin’s.

“We thank all of our loyal customers for their patience and understanding,” the bar said, adding that it looks forward to seeing customers again soon.

The pub is the latest bar to announce a staff member has contracted COVID-19, with several others in Montreal having done the same.

McKibbin’s follows in the steps of Annie’s Pub in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, which announced last week that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

In Montreal, public health authorities issued a statement on Saturday warning the public of an outbreak and asked anyone who had worked in or frequented a bar since July 1 to get tested.

Last week, the Quebec government also tightened rules for bars after they reopened across the province on June 25. They can no longer serve alcohol past midnight and must only operate at 50 per cent capacity.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines